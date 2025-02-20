Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Sells $1,160,891.76 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total value of $1,160,891.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,572 shares in the company, valued at $56,400,100.16. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Natalie Glance also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.33, for a total transaction of $553,995.00.
Duolingo Stock Performance
Shares of DUOL opened at $432.52 on Thursday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $441.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUOL. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Duolingo from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.55.
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.
