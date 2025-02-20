Zullo Investment Group Inc. Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.91.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $169.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

