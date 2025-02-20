Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.88. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

