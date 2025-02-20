Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.
Institutional Trading of Arvinas
Arvinas Stock Performance
Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.88. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
