Brokerages Set Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target at $20.60

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.86 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 11,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Free Report

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.