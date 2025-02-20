Brokerages Set Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) PT at $31.50

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMKR. StockNews.com lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Melius downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMKR stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.81.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

