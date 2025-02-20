Brokerages Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Target Price at $50.20

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.20.

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBK

FB Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FBK opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. FB Financial has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.15.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Equities research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.40 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,913,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,971,427.40. The trade was a 0.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $716,880 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Creative Planning increased its stake in FB Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FB Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 229,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,935,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.