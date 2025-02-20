James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Down 5.5% in January

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

James River Group Stock Performance

James River Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. James River Group has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in James River Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

