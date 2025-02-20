Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.22.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

