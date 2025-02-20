Contrasting Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) & Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN)

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) and Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.8% of Clear Secure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Resonate Blends shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Clear Secure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Clear Secure and Resonate Blends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Secure 10.93% 48.28% 12.96% Resonate Blends N/A N/A -80.02%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Secure $613.58 million 5.05 $28.11 million $0.86 25.83 Resonate Blends $20,000.00 13.28 -$1.42 million ($0.05) -0.04

This table compares Clear Secure and Resonate Blends”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Clear Secure has higher revenue and earnings than Resonate Blends. Resonate Blends is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clear Secure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Clear Secure has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonate Blends has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Clear Secure and Resonate Blends, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Secure 0 2 3 0 2.60 Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 0.00

Clear Secure currently has a consensus target price of $35.20, indicating a potential upside of 58.47%. Given Clear Secure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Clear Secure is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Summary

Clear Secure beats Resonate Blends on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc. operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members. In addition, it provides RESERVE powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the ability to book a dedicated time slot to go through security at the airport; CLEAR Verified, a B2B offering that extends secure identity platform to partners to create friction-free experiences for their customers; TSA PreCheck Enrollment Provided by CLEAR, as well as online renewal services; Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries; and Sora ID that enables adding know your customer services to platform offerings, as well as virtual queuing technology that enables customers to manage lines. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Clear Secure, Inc. is a subsidiary of Alclear Investments, Llc.

About Resonate Blends

(Get Free Report)

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis wellness lifestyle products. The company offers Calm to quiet the mind and ease into a gentle sense of wellbeing; Wonder, a THC offering to bring back the youthful sense; Love to reduce barriers to intimacy, stimulate personal connections, and increase tactile sensation; Create to stimulate senses, spark imagination, and channel inner muse; Play to become fully immersed in the moment and the people around; Delight to open up senses; and Sleep for helping to fall asleep. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.