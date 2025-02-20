Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,183 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,504,000 after purchasing an additional 392,667 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 161,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,989,000 after buying an additional 64,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,902,000 after buying an additional 44,508 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $137.71 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $114.88 and a one year high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

