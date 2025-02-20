Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 0.5 %

LLYVK opened at $79.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.48. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $80.90.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Profile

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,536,668.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,753,351.05. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

