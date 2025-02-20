Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 22,487 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 64.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 395.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 58,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,702,000.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HELE stock opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $127.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $530.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HELE. StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Helen of Troy Profile

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

