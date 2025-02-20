Financial Contrast: SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) and Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) and Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SolarBank and Exelon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarBank -10.64% -15.19% -6.41% Exelon 10.68% 9.52% 2.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SolarBank and Exelon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Exelon 0 4 5 0 2.56

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SolarBank presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.13%. Exelon has a consensus price target of $43.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1.70%. Given SolarBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SolarBank is more favorable than Exelon.

80.9% of Exelon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Exelon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SolarBank and Exelon”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarBank $43.08 million 2.93 -$2.56 million ($0.22) -18.05 Exelon $23.03 billion 1.86 $2.46 billion $2.45 17.41

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than SolarBank. SolarBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exelon beats SolarBank on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarBank

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms. The company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. and changed its name to SolarBank Corporation in October 2022. SolarBank Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. It also offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, supply management, financial, engineering, customer operations, transmission and distribution planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

