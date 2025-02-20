D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 61,142 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,142 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

