Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Birkenstock from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.26. Birkenstock has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $64.78.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 191,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 107,981 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,133,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,506,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

