Able Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,319 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Able Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for 0.9% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.