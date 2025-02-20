Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.10), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 88.52%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Down 7.1 %

NYSE:VTMX opened at $24.92 on Thursday. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25.

Get Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.