Jordan Park Group LLC Takes $415,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,384,000. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $277.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $233.42 and a one year high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.88.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

