Able Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Able Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of JBBB stock opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

