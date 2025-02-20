Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.73 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73, Zacks reports. Booking had a net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 166.06%.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $92.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5,018.23. 282,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,935. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,913.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,537.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,044.43.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

