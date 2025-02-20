iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.12 and last traded at $113.56, with a volume of 90481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.14.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.93 and a 200 day moving average of $112.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACWV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

