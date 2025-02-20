Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Stock Price Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) shot up 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. 275,450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 58,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Canstar Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$7.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Canstar Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.