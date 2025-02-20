Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Stock Price Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) shot up 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. 275,450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 58,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Canstar Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$7.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.
About Canstar Resources
Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canstar Resources
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Hershey’s Sweet Comeback: Why Investors Are Taking Notice
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Reasons Occidental Petroleum Will Gush Higher in 2025
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- After Earnings, Is Transocean Stock the Best Energy Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.