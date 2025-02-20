CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. CSW Industrials accounts for 2.6% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,371,286.44. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.78, for a total transaction of $64,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,143.82. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $314.44 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.10 and a 52 week high of $436.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.01. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.00.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

