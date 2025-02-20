Corps Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,901,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 63.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,633,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,120,000 after acquiring an additional 633,970 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,182,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,503,000 after acquiring an additional 653,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,001,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,678,000 after acquiring an additional 63,349 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of PSX opened at $130.12 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.90 and its 200 day moving average is $127.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

