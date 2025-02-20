Safestore (LON:SAFE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 577.50 ($7.27) and last traded at GBX 579.50 ($7.29), with a volume of 59867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 582.50 ($7.33).
Safestore Trading Up 2.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 630.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 762.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.
Safestore (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported GBX 92.40 ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Safestore had a net margin of 118.32% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safestore Holdings Plc will post 42.6926692 EPS for the current year.
Safestore Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Safestore
In other news, insider Avis Darzins purchased 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 628 ($7.90) per share, for a total transaction of £9,928.68 ($12,493.62). Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.
About Safestore
Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Safestore
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Beauty Stocks Off to an Ugly Start—Can 1 Stage a Comeback?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Fastenal : Growth Trends, Challenges & Key Investment Insights
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 2 Auto Stocks to Let Go and 1 Worth Buying for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.