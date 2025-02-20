Safestore (LON:SAFE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 577.50 ($7.27) and last traded at GBX 579.50 ($7.29), with a volume of 59867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 582.50 ($7.33).

Safestore Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 630.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 762.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Safestore (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported GBX 92.40 ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Safestore had a net margin of 118.32% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safestore Holdings Plc will post 42.6926692 EPS for the current year.

Safestore Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Safestore

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a GBX 20.40 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $10.00. Safestore’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

In other news, insider Avis Darzins purchased 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 628 ($7.90) per share, for a total transaction of £9,928.68 ($12,493.62). Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

