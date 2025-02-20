Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires 60 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $433.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.60 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $472.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.17.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $557.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.