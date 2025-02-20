Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Stock Price Down 21.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Free Report) dropped 21.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 431,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 169,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).
Europa Metals Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 million, a PE ratio of -100.80 and a beta of 0.93.
About Europa Metals
Operating in Spain our primary asset is the Toral lead zinc and silver project located in the Province of Leon, with an indicated resource estimate of approximately 3.8Mt @ 8.3% Zn Equivalent (including Pb credits) and 30g/t Ag.
Europa is providing the mining industry with one of the most important opportunities to create a fully transparent and ethical source for commodities.
