East Star Resources (LON:EST) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of East Star Resources Plc (LON:EST – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 9,344,579 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 323% from the average session volume of 2,207,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).
East Star Resources Stock Up 2.3 %
The company has a market cap of £4.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.47.
About East Star Resources
With eight licences covering >1,000 km² in three mineral rich districts of Kazakhstan, East Star is undertaking an intensive exploration programme, applying modern geophysics to discover minerals in levels that were not previously explored.
