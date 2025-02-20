Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,138.27 ($14.32) and last traded at GBX 1,126.26 ($14.17), with a volume of 2982667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,123 ($14.13).

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,041.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 898.60.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

