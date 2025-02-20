Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Challenger’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.
Challenger Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.58, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.
About Challenger
