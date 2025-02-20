SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from SRG Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

SRG Global Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $860.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75.

About SRG Global

SRG Global Limited provides engineering-led specialist asset maintenance, mining services, and engineering and construction services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Asset Maintenance; Mining Services; and Engineering and Construction segments. The Asset Maintenance segment supplies integrated services to customers in various sectors, including oil and gas, energy, infrastructure, offshore, mining, power generation, water treatment plants, commissioning, decommissioning, shutdowns, and civil works.

