SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from SRG Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
SRG Global Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $860.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75.
About SRG Global
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SRG Global
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Fastenal : Growth Trends, Challenges & Key Investment Insights
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 2 Auto Stocks to Let Go and 1 Worth Buying for the Long Haul
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Biogen Stock Is Mutating Into a Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for SRG Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRG Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.