Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Purchased by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLG stock opened at $51.73 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

