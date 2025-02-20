Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Buys 209 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for 2.7% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $33,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cintas by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $208.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $152.77 and a 1-year high of $228.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.96.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

