First Bank & Trust Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $194.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.49. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $268,284.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,298,577.65. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,730,549. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

