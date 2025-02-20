First Bank & Trust Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 581.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,240,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,555,000 after buying an additional 1,911,532 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $120,116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,050 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3,405.3% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 702,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,591,000 after purchasing an additional 682,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,652,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,435,000 after purchasing an additional 571,005 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. UBS Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius Research raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.60.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,912,390. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,097.50. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $111.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -14.12%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

