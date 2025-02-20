Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SAR shares. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $26.25 to $25.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

