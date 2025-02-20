Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.
Saratoga Investment Stock Performance
Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Saratoga Investment Company Profile
Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.
