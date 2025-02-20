Financial Analysis: General Electric (NYSE:GE) & Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) and Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares General Electric and Legrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Electric 14.31% 22.19% 3.66% Legrand 13.48% 16.63% 7.57%

Volatility and Risk

General Electric has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legrand has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Electric $38.70 billion 5.83 $6.56 billion $5.99 35.11 Legrand $9.36 billion 3.23 $1.26 billion $0.96 23.87

This table compares General Electric and Legrand”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Legrand. Legrand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.8% of General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of General Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for General Electric and Legrand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Electric 0 2 15 0 2.88 Legrand 0 0 1 0 3.00

General Electric currently has a consensus target price of $211.31, indicating a potential upside of 0.49%. Given General Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe General Electric is more favorable than Legrand.

Summary

General Electric beats Legrand on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. General Electric Company was incorporated in 1892 and is based in Evendale, Ohio.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes. It also provides security, communication, and network solutions, including access security, digital home networks, emergency lighting, fire alarms, IT networks, intercom and door entry, and nurse call systems; conduits and cable management solutions comprising trunking, ducts, tubes, floor boxes, columns and feeders, and workstation solutions; industrial products, such as enclosures, connections, transformers and power supply, marking accessories and cable ties, motor control and protection, fuse protection, and industrial plugs and sockets, as well as control, button, and signaling products; installation accessories, including wiring accessories, extension cords, multi-outlet units, cable ties and fasteners, and connection boxes and terminals; and lighting products and accessories. The company's products are used in hotels, offices, data centers, shopping centers, health care, industrial, and residential buildings. It also exports its products to approximately 170 countries. Legrand SA was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

