Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) is Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,665,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up about 9.6% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $42,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,481,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002,364 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,477,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 607,188 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,336,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,870,000 after acquiring an additional 288,205 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,933,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,009,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,453,000 after acquiring an additional 218,714 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIHP opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

