Satovsky Asset Management LLC Buys 2,252 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the period. PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 133,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNR opened at $53.85 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $48.54 and a 12 month high of $60.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average is $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

