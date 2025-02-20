Bfsg LLC Acquires Shares of 4,535 Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,489,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,450,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Paysafe by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Paysafe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PSFE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Paysafe from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Paysafe from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.74, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

