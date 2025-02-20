Ieq Capital LLC Has $44.55 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $44,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $780,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $337.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $271.54 and a 12 month high of $337.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.47 and a 200-day moving average of $319.68.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.