Wedbush Predicts Chimerix’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chimerix in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.09). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chimerix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Tuesday.

Chimerix Price Performance

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.35. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,124,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,614,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,169,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Chimerix by 1,318.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,213,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 2,057,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $2,626,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $33,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,405.56. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,760 shares of company stock worth $91,175. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.