Satovsky Asset Management LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,457 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,109 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,598,000 after purchasing an additional 362,906 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $203.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.52 and its 200 day moving average is $201.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

