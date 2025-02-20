772,322 Shares in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 772,322 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 46.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 199,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 63,338 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in KT by 11.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in KT during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC raised its position in KT by 2.7% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 188,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KT stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. Analysts predict that KT Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on KT in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

