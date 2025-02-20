Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $10.59 Million Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,423 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Coupang were worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Creative Planning lifted its position in Coupang by 27.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Coupang by 33.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 438.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 7.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda lifted its position in Coupang by 23.2% during the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 218,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 41,173 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPNG. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,801.88. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

