East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Stock Price Up 12.5% – Here’s Why

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 189,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 153,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.62.

About East West Petroleum

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,007,500 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

