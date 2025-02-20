iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.58 and last traded at $50.15, with a volume of 785439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,092,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,424,000 after acquiring an additional 523,529 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 507,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

