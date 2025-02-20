Dean Richard Artis Sells 5,515 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) EVP Dean Richard Artis sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $16,379.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,814 shares in the company, valued at $248,927.58. The trade was a 6.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Annexon Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. 796,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $301.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Annexon, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $8.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 3.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,561,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 262,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Annexon by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,626,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after buying an additional 299,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Annexon by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after buying an additional 576,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Annexon by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Annexon by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 164,915 shares during the period.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

