iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $166.88 and last traded at $166.85, with a volume of 1893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.87.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.08 and its 200 day moving average is $155.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IYW. Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

