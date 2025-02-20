Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $115.97 and last traded at $117.61, with a volume of 1694501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $177.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.23. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

